GODSENT, Heroic get first wins at ESL Europe

It was a good day for winless teams at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event on Tuesday.

GODSENT and Heroic, both 0-2 entering the day, picked up 2-1 wins in the only two Group A matches played, bringing all eight teams in the group within a game of one another.

In Group B’s lone game, Fnatic breezed past FaZe Clan 2-0 to improve to 2-1 while keeping FaZe winless at 0-3.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

On Tuesday, GODSENT dropped the first map to ENCE (2-1) before pulling off a reverse sweep and avoid falling three games back in the standings. ENCE won 16-12 on Mirage but GODSENT responded with a 16-4 victory on Nuke and a 16-13 win on Inferno.

Though the scores were relatively close, the stats were not. All but one GODSENT player finished with a positive kill-death differential while no ENCE player finished in the plus. Denmark’s Asger “Farlig” Jensen led all players with 67 kills and a plus-24 kill-death differential for GODSENT.

Heroic won the first map against G2 Esports (2-1) by a 16-7 margin on Train. But G2 answered with a 16-14 win on Vertigo to force the deciding map. Heroic wasted little time in putting that one away, however, winning 14 consecutive points after trailing 2-1 and ultimately taking Inferno 16-7.

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen of Denmark paced all players with 74 kills and a plus-33 differential for Heroic.

In Group B, Fnatic beat FaZe 16-11 on Inferno and 16-4 on Nuke. Sweden’s Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin posted 44 kills and a plus-17 differential to lead Fnatic.

Group A will take the day off Wednesday while Group B will play a trio of games:

—Complexity Gaming vs. Team Spirit

—Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. mousesports

—Team Vitality vs. Astralis

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. BIG, 2-1

T1. ENCE, 2-1

T1. G2 Esports, 2-1

T1. Natus Vincere, 2-1

T5. AGO, 1-2

T5. GODSENT, 1-2

T5. Heroic, 1-2

T5. OG, 1-2

Group B

T1. Complexity Gaming, 2-0

T1. mousesports, 2-0

3. Fnatic, 2-1

T4. Astralis, 1-1

T4. Team Spirit, 1-1

T4. Team Vitality, 1-1

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2

8. FaZe Clan, 0-3

—Field Level Media