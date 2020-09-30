Heroic continue quest in ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe

Heroic swept Astralis on Wednesday to breeze into the upper bracket semifinals at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

Heroic recorded 16-7 wins on both Vertigo and Nuke to advance to face BIG on Thursday. BIG posted a 2-0 win over Team Spirit on Tuesday.

Rene “TeSeS” Madsen had a team-high 45 kills while his plus-22 kill-to-death differential was tied with Casper “cadiaN” Moller for top honors on Heroic.

Emil “Magisk” Reif collected 36 kills and a minus-2 kill-to-death differential for Astralis, who will face Team Spirit in a lower bracket first-round match on Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, mousesports posted a 2-1 victory over ENCE in a lower-bracket first-round match.

mousesports sandwiched a 16-4 win on Nuke and 16-12 victory on Inferno around a 16-8 setback on Train.

Robin “ropz” Kool posted 72 kills and a plus-33 kill-to-death differential for mousesports.

ENCE was led by Aleksi “allu” Jalli, who had 46 kills and a zero kill-to-death differential.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group advanced to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

In addition to the Team Spirit-Astralis and BIG-Heroic matches, Thursday’s action also will include upper bracket semifinal contest pitting Natus Vincere against Complexity.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe prize pool and BLAST Premier points. Listed payouts for eliminated teams include base prize plus a $4,000 bonus for every group-stage win. Listed payouts for places to be determined are base prize before bonus money.

1st: $75,000, 2,000 points

2nd: $30,000, 1,000

3rd: $18,000, 625

4th: $14,000, 625

5th-6th: $11,500, 0

7th-8th: $25,000, 0 -- ENCE

9th-10th: $20,000, 0 -- OG; $20,000, 0 -- Team Vitality

11th-12th: $15,000, 0 -- G2 Esports; $19,000, 0 -- Fnatic

13th-14th: $13,000, 0 -- AGO; $13,000, 0 -- FaZe Clan

15th-16th: $12,000, 0 -- GODSENT: $8,000, 0 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

