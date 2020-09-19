NaVi, Astralis earn top seeds at ESL Pro League: Europe

Astralis and Natus Vincere captured the top seeds with easy wins in the final day of group play at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event on Saturday.

All 16 teams competing in the $450,000 tournament were in action, with eight of them eliminated. The top four teams from each group advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

In Group A, NaVi (6-1) entered play Saturday in first place and swept G2 Esports (2-5) to win the group. NaVi took Train 16-6 and Inferno 16-8 -- eliminating G2 from the playoffs.

Also moving on from Group A are BIG and ENCE as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, followed by Heroic. BIG (5-2) defeated ENCE 2-1 on Saturday, with the latter falling to 4-3. ENCE, however, defeated Heroic (4-3) by a 2-1 score on Sept. 2 to capture third place by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Heroic swept OG (3-4) to gain the final berth from Group A. GODSENT beat AGO as both teams finished 2-5.

In Group B, Astralis (6-1) captured the top seed with their win and a loss by Complexity Gaming. Astralis defeated Team Spirit (4-3) with a 16-7 triumph on Overpass and a 16-10 win on Nuke.

Complexity (5-2) was upset by FaZe Clan (2-5) by a 2-1 margin as they fell to the No. 2 seed. Spirit is the No. 3 seed in Group B.

Gaining the fourth playoff spot in the group was mousesports (4-3), who swept Team Vitality (3-4) in a win-and-get-in match. Fnatic (3-4) swept Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-6) in the day’s other match.

Tournament play resumes Sept. 29 with three playoff matches: NaVi vs. mousesports, Complexity vs. ENCE, and BIG vs. Spirit. Heroic will face Astralis on Sept. 30.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe final group standings

Group A

1. Natus Vincere, 6-1

2. BIG, 5-2

3. ENCE, 4-3

4. Heroic, 4-3

5. OG, 3-4

6. G2 Esports, 2-5

7. AGO, 2-5

8. GODSENT, 2-5

Group B

1. Astralis, 6-1

2. Complexity Gaming, 5-2

3. Team Spirit, 4-3

4. mousesports, 4-3

5. Team Vitality, 3-4

6. Fnatic, 3-4

7. FaZe Clan, 2-5

8. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-6

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe prize pool and BLAST Premier points

1st: $75,000*, 2,000 points

2nd: $30,000, 1,000

3rd: $18,000, 625

4th: $14,000, 625

5th-6th: $11,500, 0

7th-8th: $9,000, 0

9th-10th: $20,000**, 0 OG; $20,000, 0 Team Vitality

11th-12th: $15,000, 0 G2 Esports; $19,000, 0 Fnatic

13th-14th: $13,000, 0 AGO; $13,000, 0 FaZe Clan

15th-16th: $12,000, 0 GODSENT: $8,000, 0 Ninjas in Pyjamas

*Indicates base prize. Each group-stage win pays a $4,000 bonus for every team.

**Includes base prize plus per-win bonus.