Na'Vi, BIG, G2 win ESL Pro League: Europe openers

Natus Vincere and BIG rolled to sweeps while G2 Esports rallied for a win Tuesday as the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event began.

Na’Vi downed GODSENT 2-0, BIG defeated AGO 2-0, and G2 came from behind to top OG 2-1.

All of the Tuesday matches were in Group A. Group B action started Wednesday.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Na’Vi opened with a 16-13 win on Nuke, then put away GODSENT with a 16-2 blowout on Dust II.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev led Na’Vi with 53 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential. Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic topped GODSENT with 31 kills and a minus-5 K-D differential.

BIG jumped out to a 12-6 lead against AGO on Vertigo, then held on for a 16-14 victory. The second map, Dust II, was one-sided, as BIG won the first eight rounds and produced a 16-7 win.

Germany’s Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz posted 41 kills and a plus-5 K-D differential for BIG. Maciej “F1KU” Miklas paced AGO’s all-Polish squad with 41 kills, and he had a plus-4 K-D differential.

OG took Inferno 16-12, then led 12-8 on Train before G2 surged to a 16-13 win to level the match. OG again moved into position to claim the series when they led 11-3 on Mirage, but G2 escaped with a 16-14 victory.

Serbia’s Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic racked up 66 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential to lead G2. OG got 67 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential from the United Kingdom’s Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski.

The remaining two Group A teams, Heroic and ENCE, face off on Wednesday. The Group B openers on Wednesday will be Team Vitality vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas and FaZe Clan vs. mousesports.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. BIG, 1-0

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0

T1. G2 Esports, 1-0

T4. ENCE, 0-0

T4. Heroic, 0-0

T6. OG, 0-1

T6. AGO, 0-1

T6. GODSENT, 0-1

Group A

T1. Astralis, 0-0

T1. Complexity Gaming, 0-0

T1. FaZe Clan, 0-0

T1. Fnatic, 0-0

T1. mousesports, 0-0

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-0

T1. Team Spirit, 0-0

T1. Team Vitality, 0-0

—Field Level Media