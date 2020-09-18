NAVI, Complexity fortify leads at ESL Pro League: Europe event

Natus Vincere and Complexity Gaming won Thursday to improve to 5-1 in their respective divisions at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

NaVi defeated Heroic 2-1 to remain atop Group A. Complexity swept Team Vitality to do the same in Group B. AGO (2-4) defeated G2 Esports 2-1 in Group A action. G2 fell to 2-4.

NaVi took Overpass 16-6, dropped Nuke in overtime 19-16, and clinched the win with a hard-fought win on Train, 16-14.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev was strong for NaVi, notching 79 kills and a plus-27 kill-death differential. s1mple had 24 kills and was plus-seven in the final map.

Complexity defeated Vitality 16-10 on Nuke and 16-11 on Vertigo. Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke led Complexity with 51 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential.

AGO defeated G2 16-14 on Inferno but got walloped on Nuke, 16-4. AGO needed overtime to win the match on Vertigo, 19-17.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Oct. 4 final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

Week 3 continues on Friday with three matches in Group B. Team Spirit will take on mousesports, winless FaZe Clan will play Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Fnatic will meet Astralis.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

1. Natus Vincere, 5-1

T2. ENCE, 4-2

T2. BIG, 4-2

T4. Heroic, 3-3

T4. OG, 3-3

6. AGO, 2-4

7. G2 Esports, 2-4

8. GODSENT, 1-5

Group B

1. Complexity Gaming, 5-1

2. Astralis, 4-1

T3. Team Spirit, 3-2

T3. mousesports, 3-2

5. Team Vitality, 3-3

6. Fnatic, 2-3

7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-4

8. FaZe Clan, 0-5

--Field Level Media