Na'Vi dominate, clinch spot in Grand Final at ESL Europe

Natus Vincere continued their dominant run by posting an impressive sweep over a hot Heroic team in advancing to the Grand Final at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event on Friday.

Na’Vi won their fifth and sixth consecutive maps in defeating Heroic 2-0 in the upper-bracket final, foiling a Heroic squad that had won all four maps as they had marched through the upper bracket in two easy wins.

Heroic entered the matchup having outpointed their opposition 64-24, but Na’Vi turned the tables quickly by winning 16-5 on Inferno. Denis “electronic” Sharipov led the way with 32 kills.

Sharipov added in another 22 kills in a 16-8 victory on Mirage for the sweep, with his plus-34 kills-to-death differential tops on both teams by far. After dropping their opening map in the quarterfinals against mousesport, Group A winner Na’Vi has won in progressively easier fashion through each round.

For their efforts as upper bracket champs, Na’Vi will start with a one-map advantage in the title match, which will be played on Sunday.

Heroic was led by Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller, who recorded 31 kills and a team-best minus-5 kills-to-death differential.

Heroic is still alive despite the loss, dropping down into the lower-bracket final held Saturday. They will face Saturday’s winner of mousesports and Astralis, which both came away victorious in their Friday lower-bracket matches.

Group B winner Astralis, which was upset in the upper-bracket quarterfinals by Heroic on Wednesday, completed a near-flawless 2-0 sweep over Complexity, winning 16-6 on Vertigo and 16-8 on Nuke. Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen was the shooting star with a match-high 47 kills and plus-29 kills-to-death differential.

They will next take on mousesports, which earned a gritty 2-1 victory over BIG. After winning 16-12 on Nuke but dropping the second map 16-11 on Dust II, mousesports trailed 9-6 before pulling off a 10-0 spurt for a 16-9 triumph on Inferno. David ‘frozen’ Cernanský notched a match-best 67 kills, while teammate Robin ‘ropz’ Kool posted a plus-17 kills-to-death differential.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group advanced to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday grand final, which will be best-of-five.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe prize pool and BLAST Premier points (Listed payouts for eliminated teams include base prize plus a $4,000 bonus for every group-stage win. Listed payouts for places to be determined are base prize before bonus money.):

1st: $75,000, 2,000 points

2nd: $30,000, 1,000

3rd: $18,000, 625

4th: $14,000, 625

5th-6th: $31,500, 250 -- BIG, Complexity

7th-8th: $25,000, 0 -- ENCE, Team Spirit

9th-10th: $20,000, 0 - OG, Vitality

11th-12th: $15,000, 0 -- G2 Esports; $19,000, 0 -- Fnatic

13th-14th: $13,000, 0 - AGO, FaZe Clan

15th-16th: $12,000, 0 -- GODSENT: $8,000, 0 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

--Field Level Media