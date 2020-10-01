Na'Vi, Heroic stay hot at ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe

Natus Vincere and Heroic each recorded a sweep on Thursday to advance to the upper-bracket final at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event.

Natus Vincere dispatched Complexity following a 16-10 win on Nuke and 16-7 victory on Train.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev notched 46 kills and a plus-21 kills-to-death differential for Natus Vincere, who face Heroic in the upper-bracket final on Friday.

Valentin “poizon” Vasilev had 32 kills and a minus-2 kills-to-death differential for Complexity, who will look to stave off elimination on Friday when they face Astralis in a lower-bracket second-round match.

Heroic advanced to the upper-bracket final at the expense of BIG, courtesy of a 16-2 victory on Vertigo and 16-8 triumph on Inferno.

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen had a team-high 46 kills and plus-26 kills-to-death differential for Heroic.

Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch recorded 31 kills and a minus-1 kills-to-death differential for BIG, who drop to the lower bracket. They will face mousesports on Friday.

Astralis swept Team Spirit with a 19-16 win on Inferno and 16-12 victory on Nuke.

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander led Astralis with 47 kills while Nicolai “device” Reedtz had a plus-seven kills-to-death differential.

The $450,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play. The top four teams from each group advanced to the double-elimination playoffs.

All matches are best-of-three except for the Sunday grand final, which will be best-of-five. The team coming out of the upper bracket will start with a one-map advantage in the title match.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe prize pool and BLAST Premier points (Listed payouts for eliminated teams include base prize plus a $4,000 bonus for every group-stage win. Listed payouts for places to be determined are base prize before bonus money.):

1st: $75,000, 2,000 points

2nd: $30,000, 1,000

3rd: $18,000, 625

4th: $14,000, 625

5th-6th: $11,500, 250

7th-8th: $25,000, 0 -- ENCE, Team Spirit

9th-10th: $20,000, 0 - OG, Vitality

11th-12th: $15,000, 0 -- G2 Esports; $19,000, 0 -- Fnatic

13th-14th: $13,000, 0 - AGO, FaZe Clan

15th-16th: $12,000, 0 -- GODSENT: $8,000, 0 -- Ninjas in Pyjamas

--Field Level Media