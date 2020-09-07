Team Spirit win thriller over Team Vitality in ESL Europe

Only four teams remain undefeated following the first week in play at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe event

In Sunday’s action, Natus Vincere bumped off previously undefeated BIG 2-0 and OG rolled past AGO 2-0 in Group A competition. In Group B, Team Spirit scored a tight 2-1 win over Team Vitality.

Team Spirit rebounded from a 16-11 loss on Mirage, and rallied from a big deficit on the second map to knock off Team Vitality. Team Spirit trailed 13-6 and 15-11 on Inferno, before scoring four straight points to force overtime and win 19-16 on the second map. Spirit won the clincher 16-14 on Dust II.

Nikolay “mir’ Bityukov led Team Spirit with 82 kills and a plus-22 differential.

Natus Vincere posted a 16-11 win on Dust II, and held a 10-0 lead on Nuke before needing extra time to finish off BIG 19-17 for the sweep. Aleksandr “s1imple” Kostyliev was the catalyst for Natus Vincere with 60 kills and a plus-26 differential.

OG had little trouble with AGO, and posted wins of 16-6 on Train and 16-6 on Inferno on their way to the sweep. Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa and Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski both racked up plus-18 kill differentials.

Week 2 in league play begins Tuesday. In Group A, undefeated ENCE face winless GODSENT and 2-0 G2 Esports meet Heroic. In Group B, FaZe Clan square off against Fnatic.

ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe standings

Group A

T1. ENCE, 2-0

T1. G2 Esports, 2-0

T3. Natus Vincere, 2-1

T3. BIG, 2-1

T5. OG, 1-2

T5. AGO, 1-2

T7. Heroic, 0-2

T7. GODSENT, 0-2

Group B

T1. Complexity Gaming, 2-0

T1. mousesports, 2-0

T3. Fnatic, 1-1

T3. Astralis, 1-1

T3. Team Spirit, 1-1

T3. Team Vitality, 1-1

T7. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2

T7. FaZe Clan, 0-2

—Field Level Media