100 Thieves advance to ESL Pro League NA final

100 Thieves advanced to the grand final at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event with a 2-0 sweep of Evil Geniuses in Saturday’s lower-bracket final.

100 Thieves will meet FURIA Esports in Sunday’s best-of-five championship, where FURIA will start with a one-map advantage as the upper-bracket winner.

Evil Geniuses did not go down without a fight. 100 Thieves won 16-14 on Dust II and then overcame a 10-4 deficit to win 16-13 on Inferno.

Justin “jks” Savage registered 50 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential to lead 100 Thieves. Tarik “tarik” Celik had 50 kills and a plus-4 differential for EG, who took home $36,000.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America prize money and Pro Tour points (includes $3,500 for each regular-season win):

1. $60,000, 550 points

2. $24,000, 400

3. $36,000, 250 -- Evil Geniuses

4. $27,500, 150 -- Team Liquid

5. $20,000, 90 -- Chaos Esports Club

6. $15,500, 90 -- Gen.G Esports

7. $7,500, 30 -- Cloud9

8. $3,000 -- Triumph

