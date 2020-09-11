100 Thieves earn first win in ESL Pro League Season 12: NA

100 Thieves picked up their first win of the season on Thursday in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

100 Thieves (1-2) breezed past Chaos Esports Club (1-2) with a 2-0 sweep. 100 Thieves dominated on their way to the win, winning 16-3 on Nuke and 16-5 on Dust II.

Justin “jks” Savage led 100 Thieves with 40 kills, and a plus-22 kills-to-deaths differential. Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas was nearly as efficient with 35 kills and a plus-21 differential.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 2 continues Friday when winless Cloud9 battles 0-2 Triumph.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Wednesday:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0

T4. 100 Thieves, 1-2

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2

6. Gen.G Esports, 1-1

T7. Cloud9, 0-2

T7. Triumph, 0-2

