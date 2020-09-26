100 Thieves top Liquid, advance in ESL Pro League NA playoffs

100 Thieves pulled off a reverse sweep of Team Liquid on Friday to advance to the lower-bracket final at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

The win guarantees a top-three finish for 100 Thieves and sets up a showdown with Evil Geniuses with a spot in the grand final on the line. The 100 Thieves-EG match is Saturday, with the winner playing FURIA Esports in the grand final on Sunday.

On Friday, Liquid actually got on the board first, winning 16-13 on Vertigo. After 11 rounds on Mirage, the second map of the day, Liquid held a 6-5 lead. But 100 Thieves won six straight rounds, withstood a 4-0 Liquid run immediately after that, and then won the final three rounds after Liquid tied the match at 13-13 to take the map 16-13.

In the winner-take-all map, Inferno, Liquid again led 6-5. 100 Thieves made a 7-0 run from there this time, then never allowed Liquid to get back into the match and won the final four rounds to win 16-9.

Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai of New Zealand was the top player for 100 Thieves with 64 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential, both team-best marks.

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski of the United States led Liquid with a match-high 65 kills and his plus-six differential was the only positive differential on his team.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America prize money and Pro Tour points (includes $3,500 for each regular-season win):

1. $60,000, 550 points

2. $25,000, 400

3. $15,000, 250

4. $27,500, 150 -- Team Liquid

5. $20,000, 90 -- Chaos Esports Club

6. $15,500, 90 -- Gen.G Esports

7. $7,500, 30 -- Cloud9

8. $3,000 -- Triumph

--Field Level Media