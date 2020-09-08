Chaos sweep Gen.G for first win in ESL Pro League: NA

Chaos Esports Club picked up a victory on Tuesday after sweeping Gen.G. Esports in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

Chaos posted a 16-10 win on Train and 16-6 victory on Mirage to improve to 1-1 in the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina recorded 48 kills and a plus-19 kill-to-death differential for Chaos.

Timothy “autimatic” Ta had 31 kills and a minus-five kill-to-death differential for Gen.G, which also stands 1-1.

The top two teams in the standings will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 2 continues Wednesday when FURIA Esports try to join the 2-0 club when they take on Triumph (0-1).

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Tuesday:

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

2. Team Liquid, 2-0

3. Chaos Esports Club, 1-1

4. FURIA Esports, 1-0

5. Gen.G Esports, 1-1

6. Triumph, 0-1

T7. 100 Thieves, 0-2

T7. Cloud9, 0-2

—Field Level Media