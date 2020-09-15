Chaos topple Triumph at ESL Pro League: NA

Chaos Esports Club rallied for a 2-1 victory over Triumph as Week 3 action got underway Tuesday in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

Triumph (0-4) appeared to be en route to their first match win after opening with a 16-3 victory on Inferno. Chaos (2-2) evened the match with a 16-6 win on Nuke and took the match with a 16-7 decision on Mirage.

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach tallied 48 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential and Nathan “leaf” Orf added 45 kills and a plus-10 differential for Chaos. Kaleb “moose” Jayne posted 45 kills and a plus-4 differential for Triumph.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 3 continues Wednesday with a battle of unbeaten co-leaders as Evil Geniuses take on FURIA Esports.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Tuesday:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0

T1. FURIA Esports, 3-0

3. Team Liquid, 2-1

4. Chaos Esports Club, 2-2

T5. 100 Thieves, 1-2

T5. Cloud9, 1-2

T5. Gen.G Esports, 1-2

8. Triumph, 0-4

