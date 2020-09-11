Cloud9 secure convincing win in ESL Pro League: NA

Cloud9 cruised to a sweep of winless Triumph on Friday in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

Cloud9 (1-2) breezed to a 16-3 win on Dust II and 16-2 romp on Overpass to record their first victory of the season.

Ian “motm” Hardy had 42 kills and a plus-23 kill-to-death differential to pace Cloud9.

Paytyn “junior” Johnson led Triumph (0-3) with 23 kills and a minus-12 kill-to-death differential.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 2 continues Saturday when Evil Geniuses square off against Gen.G Esports.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Friday:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0

4. Gen.G Esports, 1-1

T5. 100 Thieves, 1-2

T5. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2

T5. Cloud9, 1-2

8. Triumph, 0-3

