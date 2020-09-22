EG win, rest atop ESL Pro League North America event

Evil Geniuses created some elbow room at the top of the standings with a pivotal victory Tuesday while FURIA Esports suffered an upset in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

EG swept Team Liquid to improve to 6-1 while the loss dropped Liquid to 5-2. FURIA also fell to 5-2 after losing a 2-1 decision to Chaos Esports Club. EG, Liquid and FURIA entered Week 4 action in a three-way tie for first.

In other action, Gen.G (3-4) defeated Cloud9 (1-6) and 100 Thieves (4-3) swept last-place Triumph (0-7).

EG defeated Liquid 16-9 on Mirage and 16-12 on Inferno. Ethan “Ethan” Arnold paced EG with a plus-16 kill-death differential on 40 kills. Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz added 40 kills and a plus-seven differential.

FURIA captured the opening map against Chaos, 16-8 on Nuke. But they fell apart from there, losing 16-10 on Inferno and 16-3 on Overpass. Chaos jumped out to a 5-0 lead on the second map and led 9-2. FURIA won the next five rounds to cut the lead to 9-7. But Chaos won seven of the next 10 rounds to force a third map, which they won with ease.

Nathan “leaf” Orf (60 kills) and Erick “Xeppaa” (53 kills) both registered a plus-13 K-D differential for Chaos. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato also had a plus-13 for FURIA on 57 kills.

Gen.G. needed overtime to defeat C9 on Dust II, 22-20, but then rolled to a 16-5 victory on Nuke. Timothy “autimatic” Ta was key in the first map, recording 37 kills on a plus-11.

100T swept past Triumph, 16-8 on Inferno and 16-14 on Dust II. Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai was stellar for 100T, recording 50 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Tuesday:

1. Evil Geniuses, 6-1

T2. FURIA Esports, 5-2

T2. Team Liquid, 5-2

T4. 100 Thieves, 4-3

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 4-3

6. Gen.G Esports, 3-4

7. Cloud9, 1-6

8. Triumph, 0-7

