Evil Geniuses stay unbeaten at ESL Pro League: NA

Evil Geniuses swept Gen.G Esports on Friday to remain unbeaten in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

EG (3-0) won 16-14 on Dust II and 16-13 on Inferno in a hard-fought match with Gen.G (1-2).

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 2 concludes Sunday with a battle of 2-0 teams as FURIA Esports face Team Liquid.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Saturday:

1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0

T2. FURIA Esports, 2-0

T2. Team Liquid, 2-0

T4. 100 Thieves, 1-2

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2

T4. Cloud9, 1-2

T4. Gen.G Esports, 1-2

8. Triumph, 0-3

