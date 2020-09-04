Evil Geniuses sweep 100 Thieves at ESL Pro League: NA

Evil Geniuses swept 100 Thieves on Friday in the opening match for both teams at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

EG cruised 16-5 on Mirage and won 16-9 on Nuke. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte had 47 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential and Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov added 42 kills and a plus-16 differential for the winners.

Justin “jks” Savage led 100 Thieves with 39 kills and a plus-4 differential.

The $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams playing in a single round-robin.

The top two teams in the standings will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 1 continues Saturday with Evil Geniuses back in action against Cloud9 (0-1).

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0

T1. Gen.G Esports, 1-0

T3. FURIA Esports, 1-0

T3. Team Liquid, 1-0

T5. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1

T5. Cloud9, 0-1

T7. 100 Thieves, 0-1

T7. Triumph, 0-1

—Field Level Media