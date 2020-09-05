Evil Geniuses sweep Cloud9 at ESL Pro League: NA

Evil Geniuses swept Cloud9 on Saturday to grab the early lead at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

EG (2-0) jumped out to a 12-1 lead on Vertigo and then held off Cloud9 (0-2) for a 16-13 win. EG cruised to a 16-4 win on Nuke.

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte posted 41 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential and Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov added 40 kills and a plus-11 differential to lead EG. Ian “motm” Hardy tallied a team-high 32 kills for Cloud9.

The $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams playing in a single round-robin.

The top two teams in the standings will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 1 wraps up Sunday with Team Liquid (1-0) facing 100 Thieves (0-1).

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Saturday:

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

2. Gen.G Esports, 1-0

T3. FURIA Esports, 1-0

T3. Team Liquid, 1-0

T5. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1

T5. 100 Thieves, 0-1

T5. Triumph, 0-1

8. Cloud9, 0-2

—Field Level Media