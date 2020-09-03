FURIA edge Cloud9 in ESL Pro League: NA

FURIA Esports eked out a 2-1 win over Cloud9 on Wednesday in the opener for both teams at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

FURIA took the first map, Overpass, by a 19-15 count in overtime, then closed in on a sweep by grabbing a 14-11 edge on Inferno. However, Cloud9 took the next five rounds for a 16-14 win to level the match.

The decisive third map, Vertigo, was tight throughout. The score was tied before FURIA captured the last two rounds to escape with a 16-14 victory.

The $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams playing in a single round-robin.

The top two teams in the standings will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

On Wednesday, each team had a player finish with 80 kills, Brazil’s Yuri “yuurih” Santos for FURIA and the United States’ Josh “oSee” Ohm for Cloud9. yuurih posted a plus-19 kill-death differential, and oSee produced a match-best plus-23 K-D differential.

The four teams that have yet to make their debut in the tournament will be in action the next two days. Gen.G Esports will oppose Triumph on Thursday, and Evil Geniuses will take on 100 Thieves on Friday.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0

T3. 100 Thieves, 0-0

T3. Evil Geniuses, 0-0

T3. Gen.G Esports, 0-0

T3. Triumph, 0-0

T7. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1

T7. Cloud9, 0-1

—Field Level Media