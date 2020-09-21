FURIA, EG, Liquid now tied atop ESL Pro League North America

With one round left, three teams find themselves knotted atop the standings following Sunday’s action in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America Event.

FURIA Esports dropped their first match of the season with a 2-0 loss to 100 Thieves. That loss, coupled with wins from Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid, leave FURIA, EG and Liquid tied at 5-1 with one match left for each before the playoffs.

Team Liquid dispatched Gen.G Esports 2-0 on Sunday. Evil Geniuses scored a 2-1 win over winless Triumph, and Chaos Esports Club took out Cloud9 2-0.

100 Thieves (3-3) stunned FURIA with a 16-12 win on Train, then cruised to a 16-8 win on Nuke. Aaron “AZR” Ward powered 100 Thieves with 46 kills and a plus-14 kill-to-death differential.

Team Liquid won 16-10 on Nuke in its opener, then finished off Gen.G (2-4) with a 19-17 overtime victory on Mirage. Keith “NAF” Markovic led Liquid with 46 kills and had a plus-8 differential.

Chaos Esports Club (3-3) had no issues whatsoever with Cloud9 (1-5), as they ran away with wins of 16-3 and 16-5 on Nuke and Overpass, respectively. Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado had 39 kills, and posted the best differential in the league on Sunday with a plus-22 margin.

Evil Geniuses needed three maps to get by Triumph (0-6). After winning 16-9 on Inferno, EG suffered a 16-12 loss on Nuke before rebounding to win 16-10 on Train. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte posted match highs of 66 kills and a plus-18 differential.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 4 begins Tuesday with four matches: Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid, Gen.G Esports face Cloud9, FURIA Esports battle Chaos Esports Club, and 100 Thieves take on Triumph. It will be the final round of group play.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Sunday:

T1. FURIA Esports, 5-1

T1. Evil Geniuses, 5-1

T1. Team Liquid, 5-1

T4. 100 Thieves, 3-3

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 3-3

6. Gen.G Esports, 2-4

7. Cloud9, 1-5

8. Triumph, 0-6

