FURIA Esports stay hot in ESL Pro League: NA event

FURIA Esports swept Evil Geniuses on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

FURIA (4-0) recorded a 16-8 victory on Nuke and 16-14 win on Inferno to hand Evil Geniuses (3-1) their first loss of the tournament.

Henrique “HEN1” Teles collected 53 kills and a plus-30 kill-to-death differential for FURIA Esports.

Evil Geniuses were paced by Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, who had a team-best 36 kills to go along with a minus-1 differential.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 3 continues Thursday with Gen.G Esports (1-2) facing 100 Thieves (1-2).

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Wednesday:

1. FURIA Esports, 4-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 3-1

3. Team Liquid, 2-1

4. Chaos Esports Club, 2-2

T5. 100 Thieves, 1-2

T5. Cloud9, 1-2

T5. Gen.G Esports, 1-2

8. Triumph, 0-4

--Field Level Media