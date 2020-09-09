FURIA Esports stay hot in ESL Pro League Season 12: NA

FURIA Esports swept Triumph on Wednesday to remain undefeated in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

FURIA Esports (2-0) faced a tough challenge in the first map before posting a 16-13 win on Train. They faced little resistance in the second, however, and breezed to a 16-2 victory on Inferno.

Brazilian Henrique “HEN1” Teles had 42 kills and a plus-18 kills-to-death ratio to lead FURIA Esports, who return to action on Sunday against Team Liquid.

Triumph (0-2) were led by Canadian Kaleb “moose” Jayne, who had 37 kills and a plus-2 kill-to-death differential.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 2 continues Thursday when 100 Thieves tangle with Chaos Esports Club.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Wednesday:

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

2. FURIA Esports, 2-0

3. Team Liquid, 2-0

4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-1

5. Gen.G Esports, 1-1

T6. 100 Thieves, 0-2

T6. Cloud9, 0-2

8. Triumph, 0-2

—Field Level Media