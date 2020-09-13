FURIA improve to 3-0 at ESL Pro League: NA

FURIA Esports swept Team Liquid on Sunday to improve to 3-0 in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

Finishing off Week 2 play, FURIA (3-0) posted identical 16-8 scores on Nuke and Vertigo to hand Liquid (2-1) their first setback.

Henrique “HEN1” Teles led the charge for FURIA with 51 kills and a plus-24 kill-death differential. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski tallied a team-high 39 kills for Liquid.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 3 begins Tuesday with Chaos Esports Club facing winless Triumph.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Sunday:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0

T1. FURIA Esports, 3-0

3. Team Liquid, 2-1

T4. 100 Thieves, 1-2

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 1-2

T4. Cloud9, 1-2

T4. Gen.G Esports, 1-2

8. Triumph, 0-3

