FURIA remains unbeaten at ESL Pro League: NA event

FURIA Esports remained unbeaten and the top four teams won Saturday at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

FURIA improved to 5-0 with a sweep of Gen.G Esports (2-3); Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid both improved to 4-1; and 100 Thieves (2-3) had to rally to remain in the middle of the standings.

Liquid had their hands full with last-place and winless Triumph (0-5). Liquid dropped the opening map, 16-11 on Inferno. Liquid rebounded by winning 16-13 on Overpass and 16-12 on Nuke, despite losing the first four rounds in the finale. Liquid trailed 6-2 and 8-7 at halftime before rattling off four in a row and five of the next six rounds to go up 12-9. Triumph tied it at 12 but Liquid won the last four rounds.

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Liquid with 61 kills, and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken led the team with a plus-9 kill-death differential on 56 kills. Michael “Grim” Wince had 57 kills and his 22 kills led Liquid in the crucial third map.

Paytyn “junior” Johnson led Triumph with a plus-eight K-D differential on 56 kills.

FURIA defeated Gen.G 16-10 on Nuke and 16-7 on Inferno. Yuri “yuurih” Santos was plus-16 on 42 kills while Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato was plus-15 on 40 kills.

Evil Geniuses had no problem with Chaos Esports Club (2-3), winning 16-14 on Nuke and 16-4 on Inferno. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte led EG with 43 kills and a plus-13 K-D differential.

100 Thieves had some work to do after dropping the first map (16-14) on Vertigo to Cloud9. 100 Thieves came back to win Dust II 16-8 and Inferno 16-9. Cloud9 (1-4) jumped out to a 4-0 lead on the final map but 100T rattled off eight rounds in a row to lead 9-5. They won seven of the final 10 rounds to secure the win.

Justin “jks” Savage and Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad both led 100T with 64 kills, jks with a plus-16 differential and jkaem with plus-12.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 3 continues Sunday with FURIA vs. 100T, Liquid taking on Gen.G, C9 facing Chaos, and EG battling Triumph.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Thursday:

1. FURIA Esports, 5-0

T2. Evil Geniuses, 4-1

T2. Team Liquid, 4-1

T4. 100 Thieves, 2-3

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 2-3

T4. Gen G Esports, 2-3

7. Cloud9, 1-4

8. Triumph, 0-5

--Field Level Media