FURIA sweep 100 Thieves in ESL Pro League NA final

FURIA Esports swept 100 Thieves 3-0 in Sunday’s grand final at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

FURIA started the match with a one-map advantage as the upper-bracket champion. They won 16-7 on Vertigo and then overcame a 9-6 deficit on Inferno to clinch the championship with a 16-10 win.

FURIA earned a total of $77,500 in prize money and 550 Pro Tour points for the victory, while 100 Thieves took home $38,000 and 400 points.

The FURIA tandem of Henrique “HEN1” Teles and Yuri “yuurih” Santos were too much for 100 Thieves, posting 39 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential and 40 kills and a plus-14 differential, respectively.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America prize money and Pro Tour points (includes $3,500 for each regular-season win):

1. $77,500, 550 points -- FURIA Esports

2. $38,000, 400 -- 100 Thieves

3. $36,000, 250 -- Evil Geniuses

4. $27,500, 150 -- Team Liquid

5. $20,000, 90 -- Chaos Esports Club

6. $15,500, 90 -- Gen.G Esports

7. $7,500, 30 -- Cloud9

8. $3,000 -- Triumph

--Field Level Media