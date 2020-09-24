FURIA sweep into ESL Pro League NA grand final

FURIA Esports swept Evil Geniuses in the upper-bracket final of the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event on Thursday.
FURIA moved on to Sunday’s best-of-five grand final in the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, where they will begin with a one-map advantage.
EG dropped into the lower-bracket final, where they await the winner of Friday’s match between Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.
EG finished first in the regular-season standings at 6-1 and FURIA was second at 5-2, but EG never found their footing in Thursday’s match.
FURIA cruised to a 16-5 win on Inferno and finished it off with a 16-7 win on Nuke. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo had 41 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential for FURIA, while Ethan “Ethan” Arnold was the top performer for Evil Geniuses with 35 kills and a plus-1 differential.
ESL Pro League Season 12: North America prize money and Pro Tour points (includes $3,500 for each regular-season win):
1. $60,000, 550 points
2. $25,000, 400
3. $15,000, 250
4. $10,000, 150
5. $20,000, 90 -- Chaos Esports Club
6. $15,500, 90 -- Gen.G Esports
7. $7,500, 30 -- Cloud9
8. $3,000 -- Triumph
