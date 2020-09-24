FURIA sweep into ESL Pro League NA grand final

FURIA Esports swept Evil Geniuses in the upper-bracket final of the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event on Thursday.

FURIA moved on to Sunday’s best-of-five grand final in the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, where they will begin with a one-map advantage.

EG dropped into the lower-bracket final, where they await the winner of Friday’s match between Team Liquid and 100 Thieves.

EG finished first in the regular-season standings at 6-1 and FURIA was second at 5-2, but EG never found their footing in Thursday’s match.

FURIA cruised to a 16-5 win on Inferno and finished it off with a 16-7 win on Nuke. Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo had 41 kills and a plus-13 kill-death differential for FURIA, while Ethan “Ethan” Arnold was the top performer for Evil Geniuses with 35 kills and a plus-1 differential.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America prize money and Pro Tour points (includes $3,500 for each regular-season win):

1. $60,000, 550 points

2. $25,000, 400

3. $15,000, 250

4. $10,000, 150

5. $20,000, 90 -- Chaos Esports Club

6. $15,500, 90 -- Gen.G Esports

7. $7,500, 30 -- Cloud9

8. $3,000 -- Triumph

--Field Level Media