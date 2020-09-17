Gen.G sweeps 100 Thieves in ESL Pro League: NA event

Gen.G Esports swept 100 Thieves on Thursday to even their record in the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

Gen.G (2-2) defeated 100T (1-3) 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-6 on Nuke.

Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand led the way for Gen.G with 49 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. Timothy “automatic” Ta had 37 kills and a plus-nine differential.

Gen.G trailed in 6-2 early in the first map but managed to stay close before rattling off four rounds in a row to go up 10-9, for its first lead on Vertigo. 100T would tie it at 10 before Gen.G would go on to clinch it by winning the final three rounds.

Aaron “AZR” Ward led 100T with 42 kills.

The top two teams in the standings of the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

Week 3 continues Friday with Team Liquid battling Cloud9.

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Thursday:

1. FURIA Esports, 4-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 3-1

3. Team Liquid, 2-1

T4. Chaos Esports Club, 2-2

T4. Gen.G Esports, 2-2

6. Cloud9, 1-2

7. 100 Thieves, 1-3

8. Triumph, 0-4

