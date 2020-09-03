Gen.G sweeps Triumph of ESL Pro League: NA

Gen.G swept Triumph on Thursday in the first match for both teams at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.
Gen.G took Inferno 16-14 and completed the sweep with a 16-10 win on Mirage.
Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand was dominating, recording a match-high 54 kills for a plus-25 kill-death differential. Teammates Damian ‘daps’ Steele and Kenneth “koosta” Suen each registered 39 kills.
Erik “penny” Penny led Triumph with 41 kills.
Gen.G owned an 8-4 lead on Inferno before Triumph rattled off eight rounds in a row to take a 12-8 lead. Gen.G responded by winning the next five rounds for a 13-12 lead. Triumph took a 14-13 lead before Gen.G closed it out.
The $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams playing in a single round-robin.
The top two teams in the standings will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.
All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.
Evil Geniuses will take on 100 Thieves on Friday, the only two teams that have yet to play.
ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings
1. Gen.G Esports, 1-0
T2. FURIA Esports, 1-0
T2. Team Liquid, 1-0
T3. 100 Thieves, 0-0
T3. Evil Geniuses, 0-0
T6. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1
T6. Cloud9, 0-1
8. Triumph, 0-1
—Field Level Media