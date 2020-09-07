Liquid edge 100 Thieves, up to 2-0 at ESL Pro League: NA

Team Liquid joined Evil Geniuses as teams to win their first two matches at the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event, pulling off a reverse sweep to knock off 100 Thieves on Sunday.

The loss drops 100 Thieves to 0-2 in the $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event that features eight teams playing in a single round-robin.

The top two teams in the standings will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

On Sunday, 100 Thieves rode a dominant first half in which they won 13 of 15 points before intermission to a 16-3 win on Vertigo. Liquid responded in the second map and took the final round of a tight first half to lead to lead 8-7 at the break on Nuke. But Liquid turned it on from there, taking eight of nine points in the second half to win the map 16-8.

The final map was a story of runs as 100 Thieves won five straight points to take a 5-2 lead, only to see Liquid win the final six points of the first half and five of the first six in the second en route to a 14-7 lead. A late 5-0 run got 100 Thieves within 15-14, but Liquid won the next round to take Inferno 16-14.

Australia’s Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas led all players with 66 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential for 100 Thieves while Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken paced Liquid with 60 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential.

Week 2 gets underway Tuesday when Gen.G Esports try to join the 2-0 club when they take on Chaos Esports Club (0-1).

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings through Sunday:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0

T1. Team Liquid, 2-0

T3. Gen.G Esports, 1-0

T3. FURIA Esports, 1-0

T5. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1

T5. Triumph, 0-1

T7. 100 Thieves, 0-2

T7. Cloud9, 0-2

—Field Level Media