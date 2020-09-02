Liquid overtake Chaos in ESL Pro League: NA opener

Team Liquid came from behind to beat Chaos Esports Club 2-1 on Monday in the opening match of the ESL Pro League Season 12: North America event.

Chaos claimed Nuke 16-10 before Liquid produced consecutive 16-10 wins on Overpass and Mirage to take the series.

The $225,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams playing in a single round-robin.

The top two teams in the standings will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place sides will move on to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All matches except for the final are best-of-three. The Sept. 27 championship match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map lead.

The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski was the star for Liquid on Tuesday, notching 70 kills and a plus-14 kill-death differential. Chaos got 60 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential from Nathan “leaf” Orf of the United States.

The remaining six teams open play the next three days:

Wednesday — FURIA Esports vs. Cloud9

Thursday — Gen.G Esports vs. Triumph

Friday — Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

ESL Pro League Season 12: North America standings

1. Team Liquid, 1-0

T2. 100 Thieves, 0-0

T2. Cloud9, 0-0

T2. Evil Geniuses, 0-0

T2. FURIA Esports, 0-0

T2. Gen.G Esports, 0-0

T2. Triumph, 0-0

8. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1

