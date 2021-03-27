Astralis take over lead in group play at ESL Pro League Season 13

Astralis moved into the top spot in Group D of the ESL Pro League Season 13 event after handing Virtus.pro their first defeat of round-robin play on Saturday, winning 2-1 on Day 3 of their group-stage action.

Also victorious on Saturday were Fnatic, who downed Evil Geniuses 2-1, and Team Liquid, who posted the day’s only sweep with a 2-0 win over Endpoint.

Astralis opened with a 16-13 win on Inferno, but VP rallied back with a 25-23 overtime win on Train. Astralis ultimately wrapped the match with a 16-9 victory on Vertigo. Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander led the all-Danish Astralis squad with 75 kills and a plus-7 kill/death differential.

EG put up a balanced effort against Fnatic, which opened with a 16-11 decision on Train before falling 16-7 on Inferno to force a third map. Fnatic triumphed 16-11 on Mirage to secure the win, with Jack “Jackinho” Strom Mattsson leading the way for the all Swedish team with 60 kills and plus-10 K/D differential.

Liquid swept past Endpoint with a 16-12 win on Inferno and 16-9 decision on Vertigo. Canada’s Keith “NAF” Markovic led Liquid’s international squad with 46 kills and a plus-18 K/D differential.

The group stage, which concludes Monday, uses a round-robin format and all matches are best-of-three. The winners of each of the four six-team groups advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals, while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12, which starts April 2.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, which also feature a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group D schedule for Sunday:

-Fnatic vs. Virtus.pro

-Astralis vs. Endpoint

-Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group D standings:

1. Astralis, 2-1, +7

2. Virtus.pro, 2-1, -1

3. Team Liquid, 2-1, +19

4. Endpoint, 1-2, -9

5. Fnaticd, 1-2, -25

6. Evil Geniuses, 1-2, -+9

