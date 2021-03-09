Complexity, Heroic move to 2-0 in ESL Pro League Season 13

Complexity Gaming and Heroic generated some separation Tuesday in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Complexity picked up a second 2-0 sweep on day 2 of the young season, while Heroic also moved to 2-0 with a three-map victory. Also on Tuesday, FunPlus Phoenix won 2-0 over Renegades.

The competition began Monday with Group A play. Group B action will begin Saturday, followed by Group C on March 19 and Group D on March 25. Each group has six teams.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The group winners advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

In Tuesday’s action, Complexity swept OG with a 19-16 overtime win on Inferno and a 16-10 win on Mirage, where they finished strong by winning the final seven rounds.

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke of Denmark led Complexity with 48 kills and a plus-9 kills-deaths differential. Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa, also from Denmark, paced OG with 51 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential.

Heroic had to win the decisive third map to knocked off BIG. Heroic won the opener, 16-12 on Nuke, before BIG responded with a 16-7 win on Mirage. Heroic clinched it with a 16-10 decision on Vertigo.

Denmark’s Casper “cadiaN” Moller was one of three Heroic players with 56 kills, and had a team-best plus-7 K-D differential. Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey led BIG with 67 kills and a plus-18 K-D differential.

FunPlus Phoenix earned their first win with a 2-0 sweep of Renegades built on wins of 16-11 on Nuke and 16-9 on Dust II.

Finland’s Mikka “suNny” Kemppi had 46 kills and a plus-22 K-D differential for FPX, and Joshua “INS” Potter led Renegades’ all-Australian side with 32 kills.

Group A continues on Wednesday with three matches:

Renegades vs. OG

Heroic vs. FunPlus Phoenix

BIG vs. Complexity Gaming

Group A standings

T1. Complexity Gaming, 2-0, 67-42, +25

T1. Heroic, 2-0, 74-59, +15

T3. OG, 1-1, 72-71, +1

T3. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, 48-52, -4

T5. BIG, 0-2, 74-85, -11

T5. Renegades, 0-2, 41-67, -26

--Field Level Media