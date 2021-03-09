Complexity, Heroic open ESL Pro League 13 with sweeps

Complexity Gaming and Heroic began the ESL Pro League Season 13 with 2-0 sweeps on Monday.

Also picking up a win was OG.

The competition began with Group A play. Group B action will begin Saturday, followed by Group C on March 19 and Group D on March 25. Each group has six teams.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The group winners advance directly to a the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

In Monday’s action, Complexity began its sweep of FunPlus Phoenix with a 16-6 win on Nuke. Phoenix won the first two rounds on Nuke, before Complexity took 10 of the next 11. They wrapped up the match with a 16-10 win on Dust2.

Valentin “poizon” Vasilev of Bulgaria led the way for Complexity with a kill-death ratio of 44-27 (plus-17). Martin “STYKO” Styk of Slovakia was at 30-34 (minus-4) for Phoenix.

Heroic and Renegades began their match with a back-and-forth encounter on Inferno that needed overtime to settle, 19-16. Heroic trailed 13-9 before rattling off six straight rounds to take a 15-13 lead. Renegades bounced back to force the extra rounds before taking the loss.

Heroic had an easier time on Train, winning the first eight rounds and then coasting to a 16-5 win. Martin “stavn” Lund of the all-Danes team finished at 45-32 with a k-d ratio of 45-32 (plus-13). Jordan “Hatz” Bajic led the lineup of Australians at 42-38 (plus-4), the only player in positive numbers.

OG needed to come back to get their victory. BIG jumped to an early 8-3 lead on Overpass, but saw OG close to within 15-14 by winning three straight rounds, before BIG finished off the 16-14 win.

The second map, Nuke, also went down to the wire. The teams traded spurts until, in a role reversal, OG built a 15-11 lead, only to see BIG cut the deficit to 15-14 before OG wrapped up the win. OG completed the comeback on Inferno, capturing the first 10 rounds and breezing to the 16-6 victory.

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen of Denmark finished with a K-D of 70-50 (plus-20), while Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz of Germany led his team at 59-64 (minus 5).

Group A continues on Tuesday:

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Renegades

Complexity Gaming vs. OG

BIG vs. Heroic

Group A standings

T1. Complexity Gaming, 1-0, 32-16, +16

T1. Heroic, 1-0, 35-21, +14

T1. OG, 1-0, 46-36, +10

T4. BIG, 0-1, 36-46, -10

T4. FunPlus Phoenix, 0-1, 16-32, -16

T4. Renegades, 0-1, 21-35, -14

