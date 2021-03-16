Four teams share first place in ESL Pro League Season 13

ENCE edged G2 Esports 2-1 on Monday, leaving both teams in a four-way tie for first place in Group B at the ESL Pro League Season 13.

ENCE, G2, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Vitality are all 2-1. Ninjas in Pyjamas posted a 2-0 sweep of FaZe Clan (1-2) on Monday, and Vitality dumped last-place mousesports (0-3).

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began last week with Group A, in which Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2). Group B action will be followed by Group C beginning on Friday and Group D starting on March 25.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

On Monday, ENCE sandwiched a 16-5 win on Train and a 16-10 victory on Nuke around a 16-6 setback to G2 on Mirage. Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi paced ENCE with 65 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Bosnia’s Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac posted 52 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential for G2.

Ninjas in Pyjamas edged FaZe 16-14 on Overpass, 16-11 on Train. Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora topped NiP’s all-Swedish roster with 45 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential. Canada’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken mustered 44 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential for FaZe.

Vitality downed mousesports 16-11 on Mirage, 16-14 on Dust II. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut guided Vitality’s all-French team with 52 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool wound up with 44 kills and a plus-5 K-D differential for mousesports.

Group B schedule for Tuesday:

G2 Esports vs. FaZe Clan

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. mousesports

Team Vitality vs. ENCE

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group B standings:

T1. G2 Esports, 2-1, +17

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-1, +11

T1. ENCE, 2-1, -10

T1. Team Vitality, 2-1, -10

5. FaZe Clan, 1-2, +3

6. mousesports, 0-3 -11

