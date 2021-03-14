G2 Esports stay hot at ESL Pro League Season 13

G2 Esports recorded their second straight victory with a sweep of Team Vitality in Group B action Sunday in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Like G2 Esports, FaZe Clan also notched a 2-0 win over mousesports, while Ninjas in Pyjamas secured a 2-1 victory over ENCE.

G2 Esports continued their winning ways with a 16-10 triumph on Mirage and 16-6 victory on Vertigo.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nikola “NiKo” Kovac registered 46 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-death differential for G2 Esports (2-0).

Team Vitality (1-1) was led by Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who had 42 kills and a plus-5 kills-to-death differential.

Faze Clan dispatched mousesports after securing a 16-13 win on Mirage and 16-10 victory on Inferno.

Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants had 50 kills and a plus-24 kills-to-death differential for FaZe Clan (1-1).

Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky collected 51 kills and a plus-11 kills-to-death differential to pace mousesports (0-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-1) evened their record after sandwiching a 16-2 win on Nike and 16-7 victory on Inferno around a 16-5 setback on Mirage.

Hampus “hampus” Poser had 52 kills and fellow Swede Tim “nawwk” Jonasson recorded a plus-18 kills-to-death differential for Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi had 44 kills and Denmark’s Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer notched a plus-1 kills-to-death differential for ENCE (1-1).

The competition began Monday with Group A, with Heroic finishing 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2). Group B action will be followed by Group C beginning on March 19 and Group D starting on March 25. Each group has six teams.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The group winners advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group B schedule for Monday:

ENCE vs. G2 Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. FaZe Clan

Team Vitality vs. mousesports

Group B standings:

1. G2 Esports, 2-0, 70-46, +24

2t. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-1, 67-63, +4

2t. Team Vitality, 1-1, 53-70, -17

2t. FaZe Clan, 1-1, 70-60, +10

2t. ENCE, 1-1, 62-79, -17

6. mousesports, 0-2, 65-69, -4

