G2 sweep FaZe Clan in ESL Pro League Season 13

G2 Esports rebounded from their lone loss in Group B play by recording a 2-0 sweep of FaZe Clan on Wednesday at the ESL Pro League Season 13.

G2 Esports answered a 2-1 setback to ENCE on Monday by dispatching FaZe Clan with a 16-9 win on Nuke and 16-13 victory on Inferno.

Bosnia’s Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac had 56 kills and a plus-21 kills-to-death differential to pace G2 Esports (3-1). FaZe Clan (1-3) were paced by Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, who had 44 kills and a plus-11 K/D differential.

Also on Wednesday, Ninjas in Pyjamas posted a 2-1 victory over mousesports and ENCE earned a 2-0 sweep over Team Vitality.

NiP (3-1) overcame a 16-9 setback on Inferno to record a 16-9 win on Dust II and 16-14 victory on Mirage.

Sweden’s Hampus “hampus” Poser had 68 kills and a plus-5 K/D differential for NIP. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool had 78 kills and a plus-27 K/D differential for mousesports (0-4).

ENCE had a much easier time of it on Wednesday, securing a 16-10 win on Nuke and 16-9 victory on Dust II.

Denmark’s Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer had a team-high 43 kills for ENCE (3-1), while Finland’s Aleksi “allu” Jalli had a plus-14 K/D differential. Frenchman Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had 40 kills and a plus-9 K/D differential for Team Vitality (2-2).

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began last week with Group A, in which Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2). Group B action will be followed by Group C beginning on Friday and Group D starting on March 25.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group B schedule for Thursday:

G2 Esports vs. mousesports

Team Vitality vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

FaZe Clan vs. ENCE

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group B standings:

T1. G2 Esports, 3-1, +27

T1. ENCE, 3-1, +3

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1, +13

4. Team Vitality, 2-2, -23

5. FaZe Clan, 1-3, -7

6. mousesports, 0-4, -13

