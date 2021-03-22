Gambit Esports stay perfect in ESL Pro League Season 13

Gambit Esports swept Team One on Monday to remain undefeated in Group C play in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Also on Monday, Natus Vincere swept MIBR and Cloud9 did the same to FURIA Esports.

Gambit Esports cruised to 16-5 wins on both Inferno and Mirage to improve their mark to 4-0.

Russian Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov recorded 48 kills and a plus-30 kills-to-death differential to pace Gambit.

Team One (0-4) were paced by Guatemala’s Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa, who registered 32 kills and a team-best minus-6 kills-to-death differential.

Natus Vincere (2-2) posted a 25-23 win on Mirage and 16-8 victory on Dust II.

Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev had 76 kills and a plus-33 kills-to-death differential to propel Na’Vi.

Brazil’s Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes recorded 66 kills and a plus-9 kills-to-death differential for MIBR (1-3).

Cloud9 (2-2) had a much easier time of it on Monday, dispatching previously unbeaten FURIA Esports by posting a 16-6 win on Overpass and 16-1 romp on Nuke.

Alex “Alex” McMeekin registered 42 kills and fellow United Kingdom native William “mezii” Merriman had a plus-23 kills-to-death differential for Cloud9.

FURIA Esports (3-1) were paced by Brazilians Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and Yuri “yuurih” Santos. KSCERATO had 26 kills and yuurih had a team-best minus-4 kills-to-death differential.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began March 8 with Group A, in which Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas finished Group B at 4-1, followed by Ence (3-2) and G2Sports (3-2).

Group D play starts Thursday.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group C schedule for Wednesday:

FURIA Esports vs. Gambit Esports

Natus Vincere vs. Team One

Cloud9 vs. MIBR

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group C standings:

1. Gambit Esports, 4-0, +54

2. FURIA Esports, 3-1, +6

T3. Natus Vincere, 2-2, -1

T3. Cloud9, 2-2, +17

5. MIBR, 1-3, -27

6. Team One, 0-4, -49

--Field Level Media