Gambit, FURIA stay unbeaten at ESL Pro League Season 13

Gambit Esports and FURIA Esports improved to three-for-three on Sunday in Group C play in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Gambit recorded a 2-1 victory over Natus Vincere while FURIA swept MIBR. Cloud9 stopped Team One 2-1 in the other Group C matchup on Sunday.

Gambit Esports rebounded from a 22-19 defeat on Dust II to post 16-11 victories in both Mirage and Overpass in their win.

Khazakstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov recorded 79 kills and a plus-18 kills-to-death differential to pace Gambit (3-0), while Russia’s Denis “electronic” Sharipov led NAVI with 76 kills and a plus-12.

FURIA Esports (3-0) had a much easier time against MIBR, posting 16-8 victories on both Overpass and Inferno. Brazil’s Andrei “arT” Piovezan led in most damage (107) and kills (46) for FURIA. For MIBR, Brazil’s Bruno “shz” Martinelli had 32 kills.

Cloud9 beat Team One 16-13 on Train and 16-5 on Nuke, losing on Overpass, 16-11. American Erick “Xeppaa” Bach led Cloud9 with 71 kills at a plus-21 kills-death difference. Brazil’s Matheus “pesadelo” Panisset had 51 kills and 18 assists for Team One.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began March 8 with Group A, in which Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas finished Group B at 4-1, followed by Ence (3-2) and G2Sports (3-2).

Group D play starts Thursday.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group C schedule for Monday:

Team One vs. Gambit Esports

FURIA Esports vs. Cloud9

MIBR vs. Natus Vincere

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group C standings:

T1. Gambit Esports, 3-0, +32

T1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, +31

T3. Natus Vincere, 1-2, -11

T3. MIBR, 1-2, -17

T3. Cloud9, 1-2, -8

6. Team One, 0-3, -27

--Field Level Media