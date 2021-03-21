Gambit, FURIA win again at ESL Pro League Season 13

Gambit Esports and FURIA Esports continued their winning ways on Saturday in Group C play in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Gambit recorded a 2-1 victory over Cloud9 while FURIA swept Natus Vincere. MIBR posted a 2-1 win over Team One in the other Group C matchup on Saturday.

Gambit Esports overcame a 16-12 setback on Overpass to secure a 16-8 victory on Vertigo and 16-7 win on Dust II as they upend Cloud9.

Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov collected 63 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-death differential to pace Gambit (2-0). Cloud9 (0-2) were paced by Ricky “floppy” Kemery (52 kills) and Erick “Xeppaa” Bach (minus-5 K/D differential).

FURIA Esports (2-0) had a much easier time of it against Natus Vincere, posting a 16-10 win on Mirage and 16-14 victory on Nuke.

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato matched fellow Brazilian Yuri “yuurih” Santos with 42 kills and led FURIA with a plus-12 K/D differential. Denis “electronic” Sharipoc had 40 kills for NaVi (1-1), while fellow Russian Egor “flamie” Vasilyev had a team-best plus-4 K/D differential.

MIBR (1-1) sandwiched a 16-6 win on Mirage and 16-13 victory on Overpass around a 16-14 setback on Train.

Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes had 78 kills and joined fellow Brazilian Bruno “shz” Martinelli with a plus-29 K/D differential for MIBR. Guatamala’s Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa had 58 kills and a minus-2 K/D differential for Team One (0-2).

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began March 8 with Group A, in which Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas finished Group B at 4-1, followed by Ence (3-2) and G2Sports (3-2).

Group D play starts Thursday.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group C schedule for Sunday:

Natus Vincere vs. Gambit Esports

Team One vs. Cloud9

MIBR vs. FURIA Esports

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group C standings:

T1. Gambit Esports, 2-0, +25

T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +15

T3. MIBR, 1-1, -1

T3. Natus Vincere, 1-1, -4

T5. Cloud9, 0-2, -17

T5. Team One, 0-2, -18

