Gambit goes undefeated in Group C at ESL Pro League Season 13

Gambit Esports finished off a perfect 5-0 run in group play at ESP Pro League Season 13, with a 2-1 victory Wednesday over FURIA Esports.

Gambit dominated Group C play, outscoring its opponents 217-151 for a plus-66 advantage. Heroic also went a perfect 5-0 in Group A play but had a plus-38 advantage. There was no undefeated team in Group B play, with Group D play set to begin Thursday.

Natus Vincere and MIBR also closed out Group C play with victories.

Gambit earned its fourth 2-1 victory in group play, opening with a 16-8 advantage on Vertigo. After falling 16-13 on Inferno, Gambit rolled 16-9 on Mirage.

Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov had a plus-26 kill-death differential for Gambit, while Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov was plus-16. Brazil’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato was plus-3 for FURIA.

Na’Vi earned a 2-0 victory over Team One, winning 16-8 on Train and 16-14 on Nuke. Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev and Russia’s Egor “flamie” Vasilyev had a plus-13 K/D differential for Na’Vi. Guatemala’s Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa was at plus-4 for Team One.

MIBR finished off Group C play with a tight 2-0 victory over Cloud9, winning 19-17 on Vertigo and 16-14 on Overpass. Brazil’s Ricardo “boltz” Prass had a plus-12 K/D differential for MIBR, while the United States’ Ricky “floppy” Kemery was at plus-6 for Cloud 9.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began March 8 with Group A, where Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas finished Group B at 4-1, followed by Ence (3-2) and G2 Esports (3-2).

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group D schedule for Thursday:

Virtus.pro vs. Endpoint

Team Liquid vs. Fnatic

Astralis vs. Evil Geniuses

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group C final standings:

1. Gambit Esports, 5-0, +66

2. FURIA Esports, 3-2, -6

3. Natus Vincere, 3-2, +9

4. MIBR, 2-3, -23

5. Cloud9, 2-3, +13

6. Team One, 0-5, -59

