Gambit off to a quick start in ESL Pro League Season 13

Gambit Esports, FURIA Esports and Natus Vincere posted victories Friday on the first day of Group C play in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Gambit is in first place at plus-12 after defeating MIBR 16-9 on Inferno and 16-8 on Train on either side of falling 16-13 on Overpass.

Russia’s Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov led the way with 65 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential for Gambit. MIBR’s Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes of Brazil had 15 first kills to lead that category.

FURIA shut down oNe, 16-12 on Train and 16-13 on Mirage.

Brazilian Vinicius “Vini” Figueiredo had the most kills with 47 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential for FURIA. Teammate and countryman Andrei “arT” Piovezan led in most damage (92.3) and assists (12).

Natus Vincere took down Cloud9 19-16 in overtime on Overpass before Cloud9 pulled level by claiming Dust II 16-9. Na’Vi prevailed thanks to a 16-8 win on Nuke.

Ukraine’s Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev paced Natus Vincere with 88 kills, a plus-45 K-D differential and 106.4 for most damage. The United Kingdom’s Alex “ALEX” McMeekin posted a team-high 59 kills for Cloud9.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began March 8 with Group A, in which Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas finished Group B at 4-1, followed by Ence (3-2) and G2Sports (3-2).

Group D starts Thursday.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group C schedule for Saturday:

Gambit Esports vs. Cloud9

Natus Vincere vs. FURIA Esports

MIBR vs. Team oNe

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group C standings:

T1. Gambit Esports, 1-0, +12

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, +7

T1. Natus Vincere, 1-0, +4

T4. Cloud9, 0-1, -4

T4. MIBR, 0-1, -12

T4. Team oNe, 0-1, -7

