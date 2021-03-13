Group B opens play at ESL Pro League Season 13

G2 Esports, Team Vitality and ENCE were all winners on the opening day of Group B action Saturday in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

G2 swept Ninjas in Pyjamas, ENCE defeated mousesports 2-1 and Vitality rallied for a 2-1 win over FaZe Clan.

G2 opened with a 16-11 win on Inferno and pulled out a 22-19 double-overtime win on Mirage. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac led G2 with 54 kills and a plus-11 kills-deaths differential, while Sweden’s Fredrik “Rez” Sterner racked up 63 kills and a plus-16 differential for NiP.

ENCE sandwiched a 16-12 win on Train and a 16-14 victory on Inferno around a 16-5 loss on Vertigo. Poland’s Pawel “dycha” Dycha finished with a team-high 55 kills and an even K-D differential for ENCE, while mousesports’ Robin “ropz” Kool of Estonia posted 78 kills and a plus-31 differential.

After FaZe Clan opened with a 16-5 win on Mirage, Vitality stormed back with a 16-10 win on Dust II and a 16-12 decision on Overpass. France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut paced Vitality with 72 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential. FaZe Clan got 55 kills and a plus-12 differential from Brazilian Marcelo “coldzera” David.

The competition began Monday with Group A, with Heroic finishing 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2). Group B action will be followed by Group C on March 19 and Group D on March 25. Each group has six teams.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The group winners advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group B schedule for Sunday:

ENCE vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

mousesports vs. FaZe Clan

Team Vitality vs. G2 Esports

Group B standings:

1. G2 Esports, 1-0, 38-30, +8

2. Team Vitality, 1-0, 37-38, -1

3. ENCE, 1-0, 37-42, -5

4. mousesports, 0-1, 42-37, +5

5. FaZe Clan, 0-1, 38-37, +1

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1, 30-38, -8

--Field Level Media