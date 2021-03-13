Heroic finish unbeaten to win Group A in ESL Pro League Season 13

Heroic remained unbeaten in surviving a showdown with Complexity Gaming Friday to claim first place in Group A as the lone unbeaten thus far in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

In the final day of Group A play, Heroic moved to 5-0 in another hard-fought match, winning 2-1 for the third time in their last four matches.

In other action, FunPlus Phoenix outlasted OG 2-1 to move into third place, advancing to the Round of 12, while Renegades swept BIG 2-0 for their first win of the event.

Heroic was forced to earn their unblemished mark. After building an 11-4 lead on Mirage in the opening map, Complexity answered with a 6-0 run before Heroic held on for 16-12 triumph. Heroic seemed on their way to a sweep in taking a quick 7-1 lead on Train. But at 10-6, Complexity took the next 10 points for a 16-10 victory to even the match.

The third map on Nuke went down to the wire, with Complexity ahead 9-4 and 13-8 until Heroic dug deep, storming back to take eight of the final nine points in a thrilling 16-14 finish. The all-Danish Heroic side was powered by Ismail “refrezh” Ali, who posted game highs with 70 kills and a plus-15 kills-to-deaths differential. Fellow Dane Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke led the Complexity unit with a plus-2 K-D differential on 62 kills.

FPX were pushed to the brink before overtaking OG in what was essentially a battle for third place in the group, with both teams entering the day at 2-2. On the heels of a critical 2-1 win over BIG a day earlier, when they won 16-14 in the decisive third map, FPX turned the trick again Friday. FPX almost stole map one on Nuke, losing 16-14 after once trailing 15-6. After a 16-11 win on Overpass to even the match, OG scored five straight points to take a late 14-12 lead.

But FPX reeled off the final four points for a 16-14 nail-biter to advance. Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark paced FPX with a team-high 64 kills and plus-14 K-D differential, while countryman Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Vangså starred for OG, scoring a match-best 71 kills with a plus-14 K-D differential in a losing effort.

In the day’s other match, the previously winless Renegades earned a sweep over BIG. After dropping each of their first four matches by 2-0 scores, it took overtime for the Renegades to register their first map win of the event. Trailing 15-10, Renegades went on a 9-0 run to close Inferno with a 19-15 stunner. BIG jumped to 5-0 and 8-3 leads on Dust II before the Renegades rallied again, winning 16-13.

Renegades were helmed by Alistair “aliStair” Johnston, who led the all-Australian team with 53 kills while he joined teammates Joshua”INS” Potter and Liam “malta” Schembri with a plus-7 K-D differential. Nils “k1to” Gruhne starred for the all-German BIG squad, also posting a plus-7 K-D differential on a match-high 55 kills.

The competition began Monday with Group A play. Group B action will begin Saturday, followed by Group C on March 19 and Group D on March 25. Each group has six teams.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The group winners advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group B kicks off Saturday with all six teams in action:

Mousesports vs. ENCE

G2 Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Vitality vs. FaZe Clan

Group A final standings:

1. Heroic, 5-0, 190-152, +38

2. Complexity Gaming, 3-2, 160-138, +22

3. FunPlus Phoenix, 3-2, 162-172, -10

4. OG, 2-3, 173-177, -4

5. Renegades, 1-4, 116-159, -43

6. BIG, 1-4, 181-184, -3

