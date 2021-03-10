Heroic sweep FPX in ESL Pro League Season 13

Heroic recorded a sweep of FunPlus Phoenix on Wednesday to remain undefeated in Group A play in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Heroic improved to 3-0 after posting a 16-10 win on Inferno and a 16-13 victory on Overpass.

Ismail “refrezh” Ali notched 44 kills and fellow Denmark native Casper “cadiaN” Moller had a plus-18 kills-to-death differential for Heroic.

Montenegro’s Pavle “Maden” Boskovic paced FunPlus Phoenix (1-2) with 40 kills, while his minus-3 kills-to-death differential was tied with Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark for the team lead.

Also on Wednesday, OG (2-1) posted a 2-0 victory over Renegades (0-3) and BIG (1-2) secured a 2-0 win over Complexity Gaming (2-1).

Jordan’s Issa “ISSAA” Murad had 49 kills and a plus-22 kills-to-death differential to lift OG, who recorded a 16-12 win on Inferno and 16-6 victory on Nuke.

Winless and all-Australian side Renegades were fueled by Joshua “INS” Potter, who had 43 kills and a plus-2 kills-to-death differential.

BIG secured their sweep of Complexity Gaming following a 16-12 win on Mirage and 16-7 victory on Dust II.

Germany’s Nils “k1to” Gruhne had 61 kills and a plus-31 kills-to-death differential to lead BIG.

Complexity Gaming was paced by Bulgaria’s Valentin “poizon” Vasilev, who had 41 kills and a plus-5 kills-to-death differential.

The competition began Monday with Group A play. Group B action will begin Saturday, followed by Group C on March 19 and Group D on March 25. Each group has six teams.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The group winners advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group A continues on Thursday with three matches:

Renegades vs. Complexity Gaming

OG vs. Heroic

BIG vs. FunPlus Phoenix

Group A standings

1. Heroic, 3-0, 106-82, +24

T2. Complexity Gaming, 2-1, 86-74, +12

T2. OG, 2-1, 104-89, +15

T4. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-2, 71-84, -13

T4. BIG, 1-2, 106-104, +2

6. Renegades, 0-3, 59-99, -40

--Field Level Media