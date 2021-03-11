Heroic tested but remain tops in ESL Pro League Season 13

Heroic was put to the test Thursday but remained unbeaten, one game ahead of Complexity Gaming in Group A play in the ESL Pro League Season 13.

Heroic defeated OG 2-1, while Complexity rolled to a sweep over Renegades. In the day’s other match, FunPlus Phoenix downed BIG 2-1.

Heroic and Complexity will square off Friday.

Heroic improved to 4-0 with a 16-6 win on Mirage before falling to OG 16-10 on Train. Heroic topped off the win with a 16-6 win on Overpass. Rasmus “sjuush” Beck led the all-Danish side with a plus-22 kills-to-deaths differential on 60 kills. Rene “TeSes” Madsen led the squad with 61 kills.

Complexity improved to 3-1 with 16-11 wins over Renegades on Inferno and Mirage. Denmark’s Benjamin “blameF” Bremer led Complexity with a plus-21 K-D differential on 46 kills. Valentin “poizon” Vasilev of Bulgaria led Complexity with 47 kills.

FPX took their first map in overtime, 19-17 on Inferno. They dropped the next map to BIG, 16-10 on Mirage before clinching with a 16-14 victory on Nuke. FPX improved to 2-2 with the win. Just one player played well for FPX; Pavle “Maden” Boskovic finished with 77 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential.

BIG lost despite 75 and 74 kills from Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes and Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz, respectively. The Turkish XANTARES led the team with a plus-20 differential.

The competition began Monday with Group A play. Group B action will begin Saturday, followed by Group C on March 19 and Group D on March 25. Each group has six teams.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The group winners advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group A continues Friday with three matches:

Heroic vs. Complexity Gaming

BIG vs. Renegades

OG vs. FPX

Group A standings

1. Heroic, 4-0, 148-110, +38

2. Complexity Gaming, 3-1, 118-96, +22

T3. OG, 2-2, 132-131, +1

T3. FunPlus Phoenix, 2-2, 116-131, -15

5. BIG, 1-3, 153-149, +4

6. Renegades, 0-4, 81-131, -50

--Field Level Media