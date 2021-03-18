NiP clinch first place in Group B in ESL Pro League Season 13

Ninjas in Pyjamas recorded a first-place finish in Group B after sweeping Team Vitality on Thursday at the ESL Pro League Season 13.

NiP (4-1) notched a 16-14 victory on Inferno and 16-5 win on Nuke. ENCE and G2 Esports lost their respective contests on Thursday, with both clubs finishing with 3-2 records.

Sweden’s Tim “nawwk” Jonasson collected 51 kills and a plus-24 kill-to-death differential for Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Team Vitality (2-3) was paced by Frenchman Richard “shox” Papillon, who had 38 kills and a plus-2 kill-to-death differential.

mousesports (1-4) notched their first win in group play by sweeping G2 Esports, courtesy of a 16-6 victory on Vertigo and a 16-12 triumph on Mirage.

Denmark’s Ferderik “acoR” Gyldstrand had 44 kills and a plus-15 kill-to-death differential for mousesports.

Serbia’s Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic had 33 kills and a team-best minus-6 kill-to-death differential for G2.

FaZe Clan (2-3) notched a convincing sweep of ENCE by posting a 16-4 win on Train and 16-3 victory on Inferno.

Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken had 44 kills and a plus-27 kill-to-death differential for FaZe Clan.

ENCE were led by Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi, who had 26 kills and a team-best minus-9 kill-to-death differential.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began last week with Group A, in which Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2). Group C begins on Friday and Group D starts on March 25.

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group C schedule for Friday:

Gambit Esports vs. MIBR

Natus Vincere vs. Cloud9

FURIA Esports vs. Team oNe

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group B standings:

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 4-1, +26

T2. ENCE, 3-2, -22

T2. G2 Esports, 3-2, +13

T4. Team Vitality, 2-3, -36

T4. FaZe Clan, 2-3, +18

6. mousesports, 1-4, +1

--Field Level Media