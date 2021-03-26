Virtus.pro on top of Group D at ESL Pro League Season 13

Virtus.pro remained the only unbeaten team in Group D of the ESL Pro League Season 13 event, earning a 2-1 victory over Evil Geniuses on Friday.

Endpoint earned a 2-0 victory over Fnatic, while Astralis closed out Friday’s second round of Group D play with their own 2-0 sweep of Team Liquid.

After opening with a 19-17 overtime victory on Overpass, Virtus.pro (2-0) fell 16-9 on Vertigo before rebounding with another 19-17 overtime triumph, this one on Inferno.

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis of Latvia and Dzhamie “Jame” Ali of Russia each had a plus-13 kill/death differential for Virtus.pro, while Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte had a plus-25 K/D differential for Evil Geniuses (1-1).

Endpoint (1-1) delivered a 16-9 victory on Inferno and a 16-11 victory on Overpass to get past Fnatic (0-2). Shahar “flameZ” Shushan of Israel had 45 kills and a plus-9 K/D differential for Endpoint, while Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson of Sweden had 36 kills and an even differential for Fnatic.

Astralis (1-1) pulled out its victory over Team Liquid (1-1) with a 19-17 win on Overpass and a 19-15 win on Dust II. Nicolai “device” Reedtz of Denmark had 76 kills and a plus-37 K/D differential for Astralis, while Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski had a plus-3 K/D differential for Team Liquid.

The winner of the 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will take home $175,000 of the $750,000 prize pool, plus 1,300 Pro Tour points and a berth in the $1 million BLAST Premier 2021 Global Final, scheduled for December. Second place is worth $60,000 and 1,000 points, with prize money and points going to the top 20 finishers.

The competition began March 8 with Group A, where Heroic finished 5-0 followed by Complexity Gaming (3-2) and FunPlus Phoenix (3-2).

Ninjas in Pyjamas finished Group B at 4-1, followed by Ence (3-2) and G2 Esports (3-2).

Gambit Esports finished Group C at 5-0, followed by Furia Esports (3-2) and Natus Vincere (3-2).

The group stage uses a round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. The winners of each six-team group advance directly to the play-in for seeding in the quarterfinals or semifinals while the second- and third-place teams advance to the round of 12.

The play-in round will begin April 8 with a single-elimination bracket. Matches remain a best-of-three, with the winning teams advancing to the semifinals and the losing teams dropping to the quarterfinals.

In the playoffs, also a single-elimination bracket, the matches continue as a best-of-three until a best-of-five Grand Final on April 11.

Group D schedule for Saturday:

Fnatic vs. Evil Geniuses

Astralis vs. Virtus.pro

Endpoint vs. Team Liquid

ESL Pro League Season 13 Group D standings:

1.Virtus.pro, 2-0, +7

3. Evil Geniuses, 1-1, +10

4. Astralis, 1-1, -1

5. Endpoint, 1-1, +2

1.Team Liquid, 1-1, +8

6. Fnatic, 0-2, -26

--Field Level Media