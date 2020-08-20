Esports
ESL Pro League to be online; Malta to host 2021 events

The upcoming 12th season of the ESL Pro League will be played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.

It was also announced that the 13th season in 2021 will take place in Malta.

Season 12 will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 6 with 36 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams competing in five regions: Europe, North America, South America, Oceania and Asia. Europe has the largest prize pool at $450,000, followed by North America at $225,000. The other regions will play for $25,000 each.

The following teams are confirmed to play at ESL Pro League Season 12:

Europe: Astralis, BIG, Complexity, ENCE, FaZe Clan, fnatic, G2 Esports, GODSENT, Heroic, mousesports, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, Team Spirit, Team Vitality and X-KOM AGO.

North America: 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, FURIA, Team Liquid and Triumph. Three spots are TBD.

South America: BOOM, Isurus and Sharks, with one TBD.

Oceania: AVANT, Chiefs, ORDER and Renegades.

Asia: Beyond, Invictus, TYLOO and Vici.

