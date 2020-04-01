G2, mousesports keep pace in ESL Pro League's European event

G2 Esports and mousesports earned wins Wednesday to remain tied for second place in Group C of the ESL Pro League Season 11’s European competition.

G2 (3-1) recorded a 2-0 rout of Virtus.pro (0-3) in the online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, and mousesports (3-1) produced a 2-0 sweep of TYLOO (0-4).

G2 cruised to a 16-6 win on Mirage and a 16-8 triumph on Dust II. Mousesports prevailed 16-7 on Mirage, 16-13 on Train.

Group C play continues Thursday when Virtus.pro oppose first-place OG (3-0). FaZe Clan (2-2) will be idle for the second day in a row.

The group concludes Friday with all six teams in action: mousesports vs. G2, Virtus.pro vs. TYLOO, and FaZe Clan vs. OG.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 CS:GO teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North America event with six teams.

In the European event, the top team from each group advances to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European first-stage standings, through Wednesday:

Group A

1. Astralis, 4-1

T2. Team Vitality, 3-2

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2

T4. GODSENT, 2-3

T4. Team Spirit, 2-3

6. ENCE, 1-4

Group B

T1. Natus Vincere, 3-2

T1. Fnatic, 3-2

T1. forZe, 3-2

T4. Complexity Gaming, 2-3

T4. North, 2-3

T4. BIG, 2-3

Group C

1. OG, 3-0

T2. mousesports, 3-1

T2. G2 Esports, 3-1

4. FaZe Clan, 2-2

5. Virtus.pro, 0-3

6. TYLOO, 0-4

—Field Level Media