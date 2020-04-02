EG dump FURIA in ESL Pro League North America play

Evil Geniuses handed FURIA Esports their first defeat in ESL Pro League Season 11’s North American competition, rallying for a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

The result in the day’s lone match leaves EG and FURIA tied for first place with 2-1 record. Team Liquid and 100 Thieves are tied for third at 2-2, with MIBR and Swole Patrol both 1-2 at the bottom of the league.

FURIA started with a 16-8 win on Mirage, but EG recovered to claim Train 16-14 and Nuke 16-13.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament into an online-only format, and organizers split the event into European and North America divisions, with each region crowning its own champion.

North America pool play will run through Friday, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. All matches are best-of-three until the grand final, which will be best-of-five. The later rounds of the playoffs originally were scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

The North America winner will take home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool.

The Thursday schedule features two matches: FURIA vs. Swole Patrol, and EG vs. MIBR.

The group concludes Friday with every team in action: Liquid vs. EG, 100 Thieves vs. FURIA, Swole Patrol vs. MIBR.

ESL Pro League Season 11: North America standings, with map differential, through Wednesday:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 2-1, -4

T1. FURIA Esports, 2-1, +15

T3. Team Liquid, 2-2, +17

T3. 100 Thieves, 2-2, +9

T5. MIBR, 1-2, -27

T5. Swole Patrol, 1-2, -10

